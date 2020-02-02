It was a rough day for the New Jersey basketball programs as ranked Seton Hall and Rutgers both fell to unranked teams.

Both Seton Hall and Rutgers’ basketball teams have taken the nation by storm, as either New Jersey-based programs are ranked in the top-25. Nonetheless, both took a step back on Saturday after suffering upset losses.

Unranked Xavier defeated No. 10 Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. The Pirates fell behind 30-6 early on but cut the deficit down to 12 by halftime.

This would not be enough to complete the comeback though. Xavier’s duo of Naji Marshall and Tyrique Jones combined for 38 points to help lead the Musketeers past Seton Hall by a final score of 74-62.

To make matters worse for the Pirates, star senior Quincy McKnight suffered a leg injury. There’s no timetable on his return.

“The preliminary was that most of the structural stuff was good and we wouldn’t know [the severity] until we got the MRI,” head coach Kevin Willard said.

Seton Hall will likely remain in the AP Top-25 when the new poll comes out on Monday. Nonetheless, they will surely see their ranking drop a few spots. They’ll be back in action Wednesday when they travel to the nation’s capital to take on Georgetown.

As for No. 25 Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights fell to the Michigan Wolverines by a final score of 69-63.

In a game played at Madison Square Garden, Rutgers hung around and trailed by just three points at halftime. The strong effort wouldn’t be enough as Michigan’s Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to victory.

Rutgers will likely fall out of the top-25 with the loss and look to find themselves back in the rankings next week. They take on No. 15 Maryland on Tuesday and Northwestern on Sunday.