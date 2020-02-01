Although he’s dealing with a right ankle sprain at the moment, New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett wants to play in the Rising Stars Game.

According to MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow, RJ Barrett is going to play in the Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend. An earlier report from SNY’s Ian Begley stated that the New York Knicks rookie’s participation in the game was unlikely.

Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic headline the USA and World teams, respectively. Williamson will be joined by fellow top-three pick, Ja Morant, on the USA roster. Barrett, on the other hand, will represent Toronto on the World team. The Rising Stars Game will take place on Friday, Feb. 14.

Although Barrett hasn’t played since Jan. 16 against the Phoenix Suns, he feels confident that he’ll be healthy enough to play in the game. There is no official timetable for Barrett’s return, but the Knicks continue to say that he’s making progress.

Recently at practice, interim head coach Mike Miller said Barrett was eager to return to the court. After all, the 19-year-old has never been injured during his career so this is all new territory.

The rookie is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and he will be the only Knick who will partake in the event. Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson were both eligible to play for the USA side, but neither second-year player was chosen by the assistant coaches.

Robinson isn’t bothered by the snub and few expected Knox to be named to the roster due to his sophomore slump.