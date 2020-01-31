New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett was named to the Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend, but an ankle sprain could keep him out.

RJ Barrett hasn’t played since spraining his right ankle in a game against the Phoenix Suns, but he’s still one of the most impressive players in his draft class. The New York Knicks rookie was named to the World Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game despite his recent injury.

Congrats to @RjBarrett6 on being selected to the World Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game at #NBAAllStar! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZfMGpGhRPn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 31, 2020

According to Ian Begley of SNY, it’s unlikely that Barrett suits up for the event. Begley reports that the Knicks are taking a “cautious approach” to the rookie’s ankle injury.

New York is scheduled to re-evaluate Barrett on Friday, Jan. 31, but this recent report would indicate that the shooting guard is still a few weeks away from playing.

This is the first serious injury Barrett has suffered in his NBA career. In fact, the Toronto native says he’s never had to deal with an injury that keeps him out long-term.

“I don’t remember the last time I really missed a game, but I feel like it was bound to happen. We play so many games, it was bound to happen,” Barrett conceded after suffering the injury on Jan. 16.

The Knicks are off to the midwest for a showdown with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET). New York will be without Barrett while Indiana’s best player—Victor Oladipo—will be suiting up in his second game of the season. The Knicks face a tall task in trying to stop the backcourt of Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon, even more so without Barrett in the lineup.