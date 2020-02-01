New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams reflects on his rookie year in the NFL and discusses the future.

On Friday morning, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was a guest on WFAN’s ‘Boomer and Gio.’ Williams just wrapped up his rookie year in the pros, a campaign in which fans wished he produced just a little more.

During the appearance, Williams discussed his inaugural season in the pros.

“[The season] definitely was a great experience, definitely frustrating at times, but you go through a lot to learn a lot,” Williams told Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti. “I went through a lot and the growth is tremendous going into the second year and the experience is tremendous going into the second year. So I feel like my second year will be way better than my first year due to the experience and the trials and tribulations I went through my first year.”

Williams was highly touted after having a great career at the University of Alabama. In 2018 — his final year with the Crimson Tide — he racked up 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 15 games.

He was one of the most talented players in last year’s draft, which prompted New York to select him No. 3 overall. Jets fans were incredibly excited for Williams to take their team’s defense to the next level. Nonetheless, that’s not exactly what happened. Williams was extremely underwhelming in his rookie year, racking up just 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks through 13 games.

Needless to say, he was far from impactful and his performance every week was forgettable.

When asked about what made his first season so difficult, Williams responded, “Not making the big plays…just not doing great like I expected, not hitting the goals I expected.”

With regard to next season and what he must do to improve, Williams said, “I talked to coaches and players at the end of the year and the different things I need to work on…during the offseason I’ll definitely dial in on that, definitely dial in on my nutrition and things that will help me be a better player throughout the whole game.”

If the Jets hope to accomplish anything next season, they’re going to need their young lineman to show the league what he can bring to the table. Williams has the potential to be a defensive monster. Along with safety Jamal Adams, he can be a force that ends up taking the Jets to the postseason.