Archie Manning, the father of Eli Manning, says the retired New York Giants quarterback isn’t affected by his Hall of Fame debate.

Last Friday, the New York Giants said goodbye to the quarterback they’ve employed since 2004. Eli Manning held his official retirement press conference at the Giants field house, riding off into the sunset after 16 years in blue.

With the organization’s focus shifting towards Daniel Jones, the fans’ focus shifts towards the great debate involving Eli. Will he eventually be in the Hall of Fame? Will the two Super Bowl MVPs be enough? Is the 117-117 record as a starter going to hinder his chances?

Many are asking these questions and will continue to for the years to come. Nonetheless, Eli is paying no mind to the conversation, according to his father.

“I don’t think it bothers him at all,” Archie Manning said, per TMZ. … “He’s fine. Very content.”

“Eli just finished up a long career … [he’s] looking forward to doing some things with his family.”

Manning finishes his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns, both of which are seventh all-time in their respective categories. Nevertheless, a low point of the stat sheet is the interceptions, as his 244 are the 12th-most in league history. This category may hurt his chances when the committee eventually meets to discuss his potential induction. Eli limited the turnovers later on in his career though. From 2014-18, he threw 14, 14, 16, 13, and 11 picks, respectively. Manning won’t be eligible for induction until 2025. Until then, we can only show patience when it comes to the ultimate decision.