Saturday will be a special night at the Prudential Center as the New Jersey Devils celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2000 Stanley Cup championship season.

Before taking on the Dallas Stars, the Devils will hold an opening ceremony where several players and coaches from the 2000 team will be in attendance.

Fans in attendance will be given a replica Stanley Cup championship ring and have the chance to take photos with the team’s three Stanley Cup trophies.

The 2000 Devils finished the regular season with a record of 45-24-8-5 and 102 points, which locked them in as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite not grabbing a top seed, the Devils willed their way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

They swept the Florida Panthers in the first round to set up a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the series tied at two games each, the Devils picked up a critical Game 5 victory in Toronto before closing out the series in Game 6 in New Jersey. Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur held Toronto scoreless to slam the door shut.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Devils took down the Philadelphia Flyers in an epic seven-game series. Patrik Elias was responsible for the most memorable moment of the series, scoring in the final minutes of Game 7 to send New Jersey to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Devils would take on the Dallas Stars and would only need six games to top the Western Conference contender. In double overtime of Game 6, Jason Arnott scored the series clincher to secure the Devils’ second Stanley Cup championship.

On the ice, the 2019-20 Devils will look to defeat the same franchise the 2000 team topped to earn the Stanley Cup. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.