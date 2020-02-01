The New Jersey Devils are celebrating the 2000 Stanley Cup team in style with awesome cartoon artwork.

It doesn’t feel like it, but this June marks the 20th anniversary for the New Jersey Devils‘ 1999-00 Stanley Cup championship. The title was New Jersey’s second Cup in franchise history and that roster was arguably the best group of Devils players ever assembled.

The organization is set to honor the 2000 team on Saturday night at the Prudential Center with a pregame ceremony prior to the 7 p.m. ET puck drop vs. the Dallas Stars. The Devils will have former players making special appearances and former general manager Lou Lamoriello in the building.

But that’s not all. The team has also produced awesome cartoon artwork to honor the former stars via social media.

The fun cartoon graphics portray notable memories from players that laced up the skates for the 2000 squad. The nod isn’t a bad idea considering it’s a nostalgic and throwback themed night.

Family first #DevilsCartoonClassics Be here as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2000 Stanley Cup on Feb. 1st: https://t.co/JgMQdWuEyf pic.twitter.com/QcBMviadOz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 31, 2020

The drawings bring back memories such as Jason Arnott’s double-overtime clincher, Scott Niedermayer kicking a New York Rangers jersey after a fight, groups of players celebrating, and Patrik Elias’ notorious tribute towards his good pal, Petr Sykora, among others.

As we lead up to the 20th Anniversary of the 2000 Stanley Cup presented by @budlight on Feb. 1st, we revisit some iconic images – in cartoon form. Let’s kick off #DevilsCartoonClassics by adding some fuel to the rivalry.#WeAreTheOnes | https://t.co/su9bp33Gw8 pic.twitter.com/A0kMrQWvOi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 28, 2020

Fans would have to think more cartoons will be posted via Twitter throughout the contest against Dallas and perhaps into Sunday morning. The video board most likely will display the nostalgic drawings to complement highlights from the memorable season.

What’s strange is the juxtaposition between the 2000 Stanley Cup roster and the current team, who at the moment aren’t even close to competing for the ultimate prize. Hopefully, New Jersey can honor the greatest Devils team of all-time the right way by collecting two points in the standings.