While recovering from offseason thumb surgery, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold took some time to have some fun, joining Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy in Miami for one of his famous pizza reviews.

The review took place at Mom’s Pizza, located in Miami Beach. As expected where plenty of mono jokes were made and while Portnoy made it clear he respects Darnold, he also made sure to let him know that his beloved New England Patriots always come first.

Barstool Pizza Review – Mom’s Pizza (Miami) with Special Guest Sam Darnold Presented by @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/nAmJ8XG2ty — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 30, 2020

While the two seemed to have a good time, they did not at all enjoy the pizza at all. Portnoy called Darnold’s 5.7 rating “generous” before doling out a 4.3.

Darnold joins other sports figures with New York ties such as WFAN’s Mike Francesa and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to join Portnoy for a review.

As seen in the video, Darnold is sporting a cast on his thumb. He recently underwent thumb surgery for an injury that plagued him for much of the 2019 season. He is not expected to miss any time this offseason.

Darnold will be entering his third season as Jets quarterback in 2020. In his first two seasons, Darnold made a combined 26 starts and posted an 11-15 record.

He was limited to 13 starts in 2019 after missing three games with Mononucleosis. In those games, Darnold led the Jets to a 7-6 record by throwing for 3,204 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His biggest performance came on Nov. 24 against the Oakland Raiders. The second-year passer threw for a season-high 315 yards and two touchdowns, leading New York to a 34-3 home victory over a Raiders team who still had playoff aspirations.

This offseason, the Jets hope Darnold can both improve his game and stay healthy. They’ll also likely look to improve the offense around him, especially in the trenches.