New York Giants wideout Golden Tate celebrates in the bunker after draining a putt at the Phoenix Open Celebrity Pro-Am.

This week, Golden Tate took part in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Celebrity Pro-Am. It was the second consecutive year he participated, as the New York Giants wideout caught the eye of the crowd the entire time.

But there was one specific hole (No. 16) that Tate executed a perfect celebration. After draining a putt — which was met with much applause from the crowd — Tate dropped the club and held his arms up. He then walked into the bunker to show off some sand angels.

The moment was caught and documented via Instagram.

Additional athletes — who aren’t professional golfers — that took part in the tournament were Larry Fitzgerald, Reggie Bush, Josh Allen, J.R. Smith, Michael Phelps, among many others.

Tate was a part of Group 1, which featured pros Keith Mitchell and Bryson DeChambeau.

This past year, Tate played his first season with the Giants after inking a four-year, $37.5 million deal last offseason. Nonetheless, he missed the first four games of the year due to using a prescribed drug that was intended for fertility planning. He ultimately appealed the suspension but was denied. His first appearance thus came in a Week 5 loss to the Vikings.

In his inaugural campaign with Big Blue, the veteran — who’s spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, and Eagles — caught 49 balls for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He finished second on the team behind Darius Slayton in both receiving yards and touchdowns.