Joe Judge and the New York Giants coaching staff is nearing completion with the reported hiring of Sean Spencer as defensive line coach.

It appears the New York Giants have found their next defensive line coach as Jon Sauber Centre Daily Times is reporting that Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer will be joining the Giants.

Spencer will be making the jump to the NFL for the first time after several years coaching defensive line at the college level.

The Hartford, CT native has spent each of the last six seasons as the defensive line coach at Penn State, working under head coach James Franklin. In his time with the Nittany Lions, Penn State reached a bowl game all six years, won 10 or more games three times, and won the Big Ten Championship Game in 2016.

Before arriving in College Station, Spencer was Franklin’s defensive line coach at Vanderbilt for three seasons. The Commodores posted two nine-win seasons in that time and reached a bowl game all three years.

Spencer has also served as a defensive line coach at smaller programs such as Bowling Green, Massachusetts, and Hofstra.

While Spencer never played in the NFL, he was a high school teammate of Eric Mangini, the former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach. Mangini spent several seasons working for Bill Belichick, where a potential connection to head coach Joe Judge may have been formed.

With the Giants, Judge will look for Spencer to help further the development of 2019 rookie standout Dexter Lawrence as well as fourth-year tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

With the addition of Spencer, the Giants coaching staff is nearing completion. At this point, all major position groups have a coach to guide them and the only roles still to fill are likely lower level assistant openings.

With only five coaches from 2019 staying on Judge’s staff, Spencer joins a long list of coaches new to the Giants.