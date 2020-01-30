Soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson says the New York Jets want him back in green next season.

According to Robby Anderson, the New York Jets don’t want to lose the speedy wide receiver. After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Anderson has carved out an impressive career and he’s one of the best wide receivers on the free-agent market.

“I know they’ve (the Jets) communicated that they do want me back,” Anderson said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday.

“I don’t think they’ve gotten to numbers, but I know obviously they want to be at the table, and I think they’re planning to be at the table to keep me in-house,” Anderson later added.

While Anderson claims New York wants him to return, he said he has not yet decided whether or not the feeling is mutual.

“I want to be where I feel like the best situation for me to be great is, to be the person I can be outside of football,” he said. When asked if he thinks that team would be the Jets, Anderson seems hopeful. “I would hope so, Just got to see what comes available, what’s out there.”

The former Temple Owl has played all four years of his NFL career with the Jets totaling 3,059 yards and 20 touchdown catches. In 2019, Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He finished second on the team in both receiving yards and receptions behind Jamison Crowder.

It’s unclear whether or not Anderson will be a Jet in 2020 and beyond, but it appears New York will at least try to bring him back.