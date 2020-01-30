New York Jets safety Jamal Adams pleads for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to leave the AFC East division.

Will Tom Brady be a New England Patriot in 2020? At the moment, it’s unclear. The six-time Super Bowl champ is set to be a free agent this offseason with his future in Massachusetts possibly in doubt.

That’s why when he posted a picture on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday of him walking out onto a field, people went nuts. What does this mean? Is he trying to tell us something? Does he have some unfinished business with New England? Will he actually leave and head to another franchise?

Regardless of what question is asked, it’s clear New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has just one specific response to the picture. Ultimately, the Pro Bowl defensive back wants Brady to end his tenure as a Jets division rival.

Please leave the AFC East! 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2lFbOJcLrB — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 31, 2020

Adams has played against Brady six times, having gone 0-6 up to this point. This past season, Brady and the Pats defeated Adams and the Jets 30-14 in Week 3 and 33-0 in Week 7. Adams racked up three and five tackles in the two losses, respectively. He recorded a pick-six in the initial matchup, but it was off a pass thrown by rookie backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

It’s unclear when Brady will make a decision and it’ll be a huge one when he finally does. Keep in mind, there’s a chance he doesn’t want his Patriots story to end the way it could’ve. New England’s run at back-to-back Super Bowls ended this month when the Titans knocked them out in the wild-card round.