New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley gets a chance to turn back time and read negative scouting reports from the 2018 NFL Draft.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Wednesday. During that appearance they had Barkley look at his negative scouting reports.

We had to dig deep, but we found @Saquon Barkley's negative draft profile: pic.twitter.com/hymWXWAxhm — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 29, 2020

This is an interesting watch because Barkley is very open about his game. He knows that he has things that he needs to improve on and he’s open to criticism. That’s part of what makes him such a special player.

He’s willing to concede that coming into the league he needed to learn how to be a north-south runner. That’s something he still needs to improve.

He was also willing to talk about his pass protection, discussing how that’s an area he needs to improve in a big way. Being a complete player has to include pass blocking.

That said, not everything was copacetic. He had a few issues with some of the scouting reports. One report noted that Barkley doesn’t run like a 230-pound back.

The most aggressive Barkley got was at a scouting report questions his ability to break tackles. Barkley went on a rant about how he led the league in broken tackles in 2018 and how he led the country in break tackles his last year at Penn State. He even mentioned Pro Football Focus to help his case.

It’s always fun to see elite players look back at their scouting reports. It just goes to prove that the draft is one gigantic gamble. It’s safe to say the Giants hit the jackpot with Barkley.