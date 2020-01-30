Eli Manning and Brother Peyton star in a new Madden commercial. Will you help Madden make the perfect Super Bowl prediction?

EA Sports has put out a new Madden commercial to hype up the game one more time before the Super Bowl. The game will be on sale for up to 50% off in hopes of making one final sales push during this season. They’ve turned to Eli Manning and his brother Peyton to help.

In the commercial, Peyton explains a convoluted setup about collecting data for the prediction machine. He explains that the more times people play the Super Bowl matchup on Madden, the more data is collected. That will allow for a more accurate Super Bowl prediction.

It turns out Madden has hired Eli Manning to protect the prediction button from being pushed before its ready.

The two brothers have a back and forth about who should be playing before they go off to play Madden. It’s a fun commercial that puts the spotlight on the Manning brothers, both two-time Super Bowl champions.

Peyton’s inclusion in the commercial isn’t a surprise. He’s been the face of a ton of brands over the years. He starred in Papa John’s commercials and now he’s the face of Nationwide.

Could this be a look into Eli Manning’s future? Like Peyton, Eli has been in a ton of commercials as a player. He was the face of DirectTV and did a ton of Visa commercials. Maybe commercials are the next step in Eli’s life.

If it is, it’ll be fun to the New York Giants legend on TV even after his retirement. That way even if he’s not playing football he’s still finding a way into our homes.