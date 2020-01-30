Former Marshall University safeties coach Mike Treier has reportedly accepted a coaching job with the New York Giants.

The New York Giants are nearly finished when it comes to filling out their new coaching staff. That being said, their latest move may be one of the final hires they make.

According to Football Scoop, Mike Treier has accepted a position on the defensive staff. Treier coached the safeties at Marshall University and also served as the Thundering Herd’s recruiting coordinator this past season. In 2017 and 2018, he was a defensive analyst and defensive backs coach for Marshall, respectively.

Last season, Treier was part of a Thundering Herd squad that finished 8-5 and lost to the University of Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl in December.

Treier also spent time as a graduate assistant at Marshall from 2014-15. During the 2016 campaign, he worked as the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach for the University of Tennesee-Martin.

The veteran coach has been very decisive about his future this offseason. He originally accepted a job at Florida State University and was going to spend time on Mike Norvell’s staff. Nonetheless, Colorado State University head coach Steve Addazio talked him into joining his staff instead.

Sources tell Football Scoop this will be Treier’s final decision prior to the 2020 campaign.

Thus, Treier will be joining a defensive group that needs to improve mightily from last year. In 2019, Big Blue finished 25th in total defense and 30th in scoring. When it comes to the defensive backfield, New York was the 28th-ranked pass defense.