Lawrence Taylor believes now-retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Last Friday, Eli Manning held his official retirement press conference at the New York Giants field house. The longtime quarterback is riding off into the sunset, having encompassed two Super Bowl MVPs and four Pro Bowl appearances in 16 seasons.

The big question moving forward will be if Manning is a future Hall of Famer. Overall, there are many reasons as to why he should be inducted but also numerous reasons for why the committee might ultimately deny him the right.

But if it were up to legendary Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Eli would find himself in Canton one day.

“He’s won two Super Bowls,” LT said on Radio Row at the Super Bowl this week, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He may not be a first-ballot. But is he a Hall of Famer? Of course. Played too many games.

“He’s done too many good things. He’s been the best of the Giants for too many years. He will get into the Hall of Fame. And if he goes in the first ballot? I’d be surprised, but he will get there if he doesn’t go in the first [time].”

Manning finishes his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns. Both numbers rank seventh all-time in their respective categories. Nonetheless, the statistic that may hinder Eli’s chances is his overall record as a starter. Manning officially ends his career having gone 117-117 in games where he took the first snaps for Big Blue.