San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks highly of newly-retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Last Friday, one of the greatest players in New York Giants history, Eli Manning, officially hung up his cleats after 16 seasons. Since then, several players around the NFL have praised the two-time champion. The latest is San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman, who’s preparing for Super Bowl 54, told Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area, “I do think Eli is a Hall of Famer,” at Super Bowl opening night Monday.

“I think people underestimate what it means to run through the Super Bowl as an away team,” Sherman said. “There’s a reason so few low seeds have ever won a Super Bowl. And I would say his two teams he’s done it with are probably 30 to 40 percent of the low seeds that have won Super Bowls. And for that alone, he deserves.”

“And he’s played at a high level,” Sherman added. “The teams haven’t always been great, he hasn’t always been surrounded by talent and when he has he’s played pretty well. But to run through the playoffs and beat some of the teams he beat, and then to beat the greatest quarterback of all-time (Tom Brady) twice and two of the best teams of all-time.”

“Like, who does that? How do you do that? And so for those reasons, I believe he’s a Hall of Famer. Those are Hall of Fame things. You can’t not put that guy in the Hall of Fame.”

The three-time first-team All-Pro corner faced off with Manning four times in his career. His teams were a perfect 4-0.

That didn’t stop him from paying respect to the legendary Manning. Sherman made sure to point out that both of Manning’s Super Bowl rings came against Tom Brady. Sherman is looking to win his second career Super Bowl this Sunday.