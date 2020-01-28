Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan confirms that the New York Giants will officially retire his jersey number.

This past Friday — at Eli Manning‘s retirement press conference — New York Giants co-owner John Mara announced that no one would ever wear No. 10 for the team again. Now less than a week later, the organization will apparently retire another legendary player’s jersey.

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday evening. After Fallon brought up the fact that Eli’s number was to never be worn by another Giant, he addressed a rumor he heard stating the same was to be for Strahan’s No. 92.

Strahan thus confirmed the rumor right then and there.

It’s actually surprising it took this long for the organization to officially retire his jersey. Strahan called it quits in June of 2008 after the conclusion of Big Blue’s Super Bowl-winning 2007 campaign. Strahan was then inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, his second year of eligibility.

Since his retirement, no one has worn No. 92 for the Giants.

Throughout his career (1993-2007), Strahan earned trips to seven Pro Bowls, was a four-time First-team All-Pro, a two-time Second-team All-Pro, a two-time NFL sacks leader, and also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2001.

Strahan — still to this day — holds the record for single-season sacks with 22.5. He additionally holds the Giants franchise mark for career sacks with 141.5.

The Hall of Famer eclipsed the latter record during a Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007, passing Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. LT finished his playing days with 132.5 sacks.