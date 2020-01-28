Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant knows it’s impossible to encapsulate what Kobe Bryant meant to the game of basketball.

Kevin Durant is a student of the game; he emulated previous greats in his approach. But none may have been more impactful than Kobe Bryant.

The Brooklyn Nets forward pondered what to write, or what to say, but that’s when he realized, nothing would ever be big enough when talking about Bryant.

Bryant, at the age of 41, with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were amongst nine victims that perished in a helicopter crash this Sunday in Los Angeles County.

"It feels like nothing will ever be big enough to truly honor Kobe Bryant" pic.twitter.com/sfnHKGrC2v — SNY (@SNYtv) January 28, 2020

“It’s so hard to say right now, man. Just every basketball player go out there and play as hard as they can every single night, that will do. I tried to think about what I would say, what I would write, but nothing was big enough. And that’s how I feel everything when it comes to Kobe Bryant.”

Durant alluded to Bryant’s unparalleled work ethic, not just in basketball, but “in everything.”

“I feel like everybody who loved Kobe is going to take that approach in their lives,” Durant told reporters.

Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie recently changed his jersey number, from No. 8 to No. 26 to honor Bryant. Kyrie Irving, who has not issued a statement yet, was very close to Bryant and missed Sunday’s game against the Knicks due to personal reasons.

The entire basketball world is still reeling from the horrific news. Bryant’s reach extended far beyond the borders of California; when it comes to honoring him, “nothing will ever be big enough.”