The New York Giants will reportedly hire Derek Dooley to an undisclosed coaching position ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Big Blue is just wrapping up its search for a brand new staff, and one of their latest moves could include a coach familiar with the NFC East.

According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, the New York Giants will hire Derek Dooley to an unspecified position. Despite the fact that his role is unknown, Dooley will likely work with the offensive side of the football. He’s coached for numerous NFL and college teams in the past, having worked with the offense in each role.

I'm told Derek Dooley is joining Joe Judge's coaching staff with #NYGiants, per source. Likely will be on offensive side and will have role unspecified at the moment. Dooley most recently served as OC and QB coach at Missouri. He was also HC at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 27, 2020

Dooley, 51, most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Missouri. His head-coaching stints came with Louisiana Tech University (2007-09) and with the University of Tennessee (2010-12).

Dooley was additionally a grad assistant for the University of Georgia (1996), the wide receivers coach for Southern Methodist (1997-99), the tight ends coach for LSU (2000-02), and the assistant head coach and running backs coach for LSU (2003-04).

When it comes to the NFL, Dooley has served as the Miami Dolphins tight ends coach (2005-06) and the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach (2013-17).

Regardless of his role, Dooley will be able to bring a great deal of experience to the organization. This will help Joe Judge immensely, who will lead a staff for the first time next season.

If Dooley does indeed coach on offense, he’ll be assisting a group that struggled mightily in 2019. New York finished 23rd in total offense with 338.5 yards-per-game and 18th in scoring with 21.3 points-per-game.