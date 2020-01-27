New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton possesses a great deal of confidence in what quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to do in 2020.

This past year, two of the New York Giants rookies on the offensive side of the ball became legitimate factors for much of the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and wideout Darius Slayton developed a connection early on, one this organization is hoping will exist for years to come.

For a first-year player, Jones played exceptionally well. The Duke product — who the team selected No. 6 overall in last year’s draft — finished with 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 picks through 13 games.

It was a productive campaign, there’s no doubt about it. Nonetheless, Slayton believes Jones will excel even more once 2020 comes along.

“I think he did really well as a rookie,” Slayton said, per Ken Schott of The Daily Gazette. “The hard part is you come to find out that every single week, you’re learning something new with each new opponent. He’s got a year under his belt. I think he’s going to take off next year.”

Slayton — who the Giants chose in the fifth round of the 2019 draft — caught 48 balls for 740 yards and eight scores in his inaugural pro season. Five of those touchdowns were from Jones. The other three came in the Week 14 and 15 games where Jones was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Now-retired quarterback Eli Manning started either one of those matchups.

Heading into next year, Jones and Slayton will be looking to build their connection even more. Both of them will be doing it under a new head coach and offensive coordinator in Joe Judge and Jason Garrett, respectively. Therefore, how much either player improves should be an interesting storyline to follow.