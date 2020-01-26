New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is still bringing the heat on the field despite the fact that it’s just the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl has become a very relaxed event in recent years. The trip to the game and the overall achievement of being named to one of the rosters is more meaningful than actually playing in the matchup.

That being said, players hardly hit much anymore in the NFL’s annual all-star game. But Jamal Adams doesn’t possess that type of mentality.

On Sunday, during the January 2020 edition of the game, the New York Jets safety laid the wood on New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook.

Jamal Adams still hitting people in the Pro Bowl. #Jets pic.twitter.com/KOfHjlm6xr — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) January 26, 2020

After what was another productive season, Adams took part in his second consecutive Pro Bowl. He made it in 2018 as well, which was his first career appearance in the all-star game.

This past year (his third season in the league), Adams totaled 75 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, one interception (one pick-six), seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown).

This was arguably his best campaign thus far. He earned his first spot on the AP All-Pro First team. In 2018, Adams was selected to the AP All-Pro Second team.

The annual matchup ended with the AFC coming away with a 38-33 victory. The winning conference was led by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who racked up 185 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews additionally had a productive game, catching nine balls for 73 yards and one score.