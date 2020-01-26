New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier tallied two goals in the semifinal of his first NHL All-Star Game experience.

The New Jersey Devils were well represented in Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game festivities. Center Nico Hischier scored two goals for the Metropolitan Division in their 9-5 loss to the Atlantic Division.

Hischier’s first goal was a beauty as the Devils star finessed Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen for an earlier equalizer.

The second goal would be the final one of the night for the Metropolitan Division. Hischier played tick-tac-toe with Travis Konecny and eventually pushed the past puck goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Despite Hischier’s strong effort, the Metropolitan Division was unable to survive hat tricks from Atlantic All-Stars Anthony Duclair of the Ottawa Senators and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

New Jersey drafted Hischier with the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entity Draft out of Switzerland. Saturday marked the third-year pro’s first career all-star game.

With the weekend over, Hischier will get ready to return to New Jersey to close out the season with the Devils.

Hischier ranks second on the Devils in points this season, just behind Kyle Palmieri (31) with 29 as he’s scored 12 goals and made 17 assists.

The Devils are currently 17-24-7 on the season, which has earned them 41 points. This ranks last in the Metropolitan and is tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the second-lowest total in all of hockey.

While New Jersey does not have much of a chance to make the playoffs, they’ll hope to see the 21-year old Hischier, rookie Jack Hughes and some of their other young players to continue to improve as they build towards next season.

The Devils will be back in action Monday when they travel across the border to take on the Senators at 7:30 p.m. ET.