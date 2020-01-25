The New York Giants’ coaching staff picture is getting clearer by the day with Bret Bielema and Ben Wilkerson solidified on the staff.

The 2020 New York Giants coaching staff is nearing completion as this weekend, two roles have been filled. New York established Bret Bielema’s role and retained Ben Wilkerson as an assistant offensive line coach.

Adam Caplan of Sirius XM reports that Bielema will be the Giants outside linebackers coach and also serve as a senior assistant.

After losing his job as the head coach at the University of Arkansas following the 2017 season, Bielema worked with Judge in New England, where he earned a Super Bowl ring as a consultant to the head coach in 2018 and then served as the team’s defensive line coach in 2019.

Bielema will be in charge of coaching a position group that has been a weak link for the Giants in recent seasons. They will likely add some fresh faces to the group this offseason.

In other news, Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that the Giants will retain Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach.

Wilkerson has been with the Giants since 2018 and previously spent three seasons as an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

He will now coach alongside new offensive line coach Marc Colombo who followed offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from Dallas to New York.

The 37-year-old played center at LSU under Nick Saban, where he helped the Tigers win the 2003 BCS Championship. Wilkerson went on to spend three seasons in the NFL playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

Wilkerson is another coach with winning experience. Judge, who himself owns three Super Bowl rings and two national championships, has hired several coaches who have won at either the college or professional level.

By retaining Wilkerson, the Giants have now held onto three coaches from their 2019 staff. Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey will also be back in 2020.