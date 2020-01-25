Former New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula is following Pat Shurmur to the Denver Broncos after two seasons in New York.

Former New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula has a new job. Mike Klis of 9News reports that Shula is set to take over as quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos.

Shula served as offensive coordinator for the Giants from 2018-2019 under former head coach Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur, who was fired by the Giants last month, is now the Broncos offensive coordinator. Thus, Shula following him to Denver doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

New Giants head coach Joe Judge interviewed Shula to potentially keep his role as offensive coordinator, but the job went to former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Shula is the son of the NFL’s all-time winningest coach, Don Shula. He has held numerous coaching positions throughout his career. After serving as Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach for three seasons, Shula was named head coach at the University of Alabama. He spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa before being replaced by Nick Saban.

He’s been back in the NFL ever since. He served as quarterbacks coach for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers before spending five seasons as Carolina’s offensive coordinator. He joined the Giants in 2018.

In his two seasons in New York, his offense finished 16th in total offense in 2018 and 23rd in 2019. On a positive note, the Giants ended a two-season drought of not scoring 30 points in a game, a feat which they would accomplish eight times during Shula’s tenure.

He will now be tasked with developing Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who went 4-1 in his first five career starts in 2019. While Lock showed promise in Denver’s final five games, the Broncos offense finished 28th in the NFL.

With Shula out, the Giants turn to Garrett to lead the offense and Jerry Schuplinski to coach Daniel Jones and the quarterbacks in 2020.