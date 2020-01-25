New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees praises New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning amid his retirement.

On Friday, Eli Manning stood at the podium in the New York Giants field house, saying his goodbyes after 16 years and leaving an unmatched legacy when it comes to the history of the franchise. Having won two Super Bowl MVPs, there’s no argument Eli’s one of the more accomplished individuals in the 95 years of this organization.

Amid his retirement, many current and former NFL athletes have come together to congratulate Manning on a fantastic career. This includes fellow quarterback Drew Brees, who just wrapped up his 14th year with the Saints and 19th season overall.

“You can not write the story of the NFL without including Eli Manning,” Brees said, per Amie Just of nola.com.

It’s not an unfactual statement and is most certainly backed up with evidential certainty.

The man doubled the number of Super Bowls the Giants franchise has earned during his time on the field, defeating arguably the greatest dynasty of all time in the New England Patriots twice. As far as stats are concerned, Manning also finishes his career seventh all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Needless to say, Eli departs the greatest quarterback in the history of the franchise.

It’s unclear what Manning’s next move will be, and it’s unknown if he’ll be active on television like his brother Peyton, who hosts his own show on ESPN+. Nonetheless, Eli’s on-field success and general impact remain pivotal to the history of this league.