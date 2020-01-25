The Brooklyn Nets are moving Spencer Dinwiddie back to the bench after experimenting with the guard in the starting lineup.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are going to bring Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Dinwiddie, 26, has started the last 32 games of the season, but that was due in large part to Kyrie Irving‘s extended absence. Although Dinwiddie played the best basketball of his career while Irving was out, head coach Kenny Atkinson seems to feel like the Nets are better off moving the Colorado product back to the bench.

The outspoken lead guard thrives as a sixth man so this lineup change shouldn’t be seen as a demotion. In fact, he’ll have more of an opportunity to have the ball in his hands if his minutes are staggered with Irving’s. Charania reports that the Nets are likely to go with Caris LeVert or Garrett Temple as Dinwiddie’s replacement.

The Nets have lost five in a row and are mired in a 2-12 slump. Brooklyn needs to change up the mojo and put the season back on track. At 18-25 on the season, the Nets are just 2.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

With how bad the East is this year, the Nets will have to do a complete nosedive to miss the playoffs, but crazier things have happened. The Bulls, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets are all within striking distance.

The Nets and the Pistons will tussle on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET) before Brooklyn returns to the Big Apple to play the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET).