Tom Brady sent his congratulations to New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on his retirement in unique and hilarious fashion.

While Tom Brady may be the best quarterback in NFL history, there’s one player who has constantly had his number. That would be newly retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning who defeated him in the Super Bowl twice.

Ahead of Manning’s retirement press conference Friday, Brady tweeted his congratulations to the man who took two rings away from him.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Clearly, there’s still some salt in the wound for Brady, who’s known as the ultimate competitor.

Brady is 6-3 all-time in the Super Bowl but 0-2 against Manning and the Giants. The first loss to the Giants for Brady came in February 2008 in Super Bowl 42.

Manning threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, escaping a sack to find David Tyree in the middle of the field for a miraculous catch that still dumbfounds fans. The Giants defeated the previously undefeated Patriots 17-14 and Manning took home MVP honors.

Brady would fall victim to another heroic Manning Super Bowl performance in Super Bowl 46 four years later. Manning, again, was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 30-40 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. He again made a play that will go down as one of the best in NFL history with a perfect pass to Mario Manningham along the sideline in the fourth quarter.

Both losses came with New England as heavy favorites and the Giants entering the Super Bowl coming off multiple upset victories in the postseason.

While Brady has won three rings and appeared in four Super Bowls since the two losses to the Giants, he proved in his tweet that Manning and New York still haunt him.

While Manning’s career is over, the 42-year-old Brady plans to return in 2020 weather with the Patriots or elsewhere.