First-round draft pick, Patrick Seagrist has impressed New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas early in camp.

Nothing will leave a bigger smile on a rookie’s face than hearing that he impressed his head coach. New York Red Bulls first-round draft pick, Patrick Seagrist, can enjoy that thrilling feeling.

Seagrist was drafted 10th overall by RBNY out of Marquette University. The club’s head coach, Chris Armas, was moved by the youngster during an interview before the draft. He was impressed by Seagrit’s temperament. Seagrist kept on Armas’s good side since the start of training camp.

“He operates with a lot of courage and self-belief,” the 47-year-old told Pro Soccer USA reporter Dylan Butler, “He’s got a lot of starting points as a purely left-footed left defender. He’s got an engine to get forward. So he’s a really interesting player coming in, and he’s impressive. He’s impressed in the first stretch of camp here. We’re encouraged.”

Armas has come to admire the defender due to his “aggressive and fearless nature.” These two characteristics are critical in New York’s pressing system.

RBNY’s sporting director, Denis Hamlett, also touched on how Seagrist’s game matches the team’s style of play.

“He is aggressive, always on the front foot, someone who is going to fit well into our system,” Hamlett said, “I think he is a player that can get into the final third and he has shown in his final two years [of college soccer] he can get some goals and assists, so we are excited to get him.”

The American led Marquette in assists last season, tallying seven total in 18 outings.

RBNY’s starting left back, Kemar Lawrence, expressed that he wants to leave the club because of a raise refusal in December. That means the left-back position could be up for grabs.

Seagrist will play for the Red Bulls for the first time in a scrimmage against the Atlanta United on Friday.