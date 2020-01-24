New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made his retirement official during a Friday morning, emotional press conference.

On Friday morning, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement at an emotional press conference that followed the breaking news just two days earlier.

John Mara kicked things off by praising Manning and referring to the trade the Giants made with the then-San Diego Chargers as the greatest trade in franchise history.

Mara recalled the Giants game against the Dallas Cowboys in late 2004, the last game his father watched. Afterwards, Wellington Mara told his son, “I think we found our guy.”

During the presser, (John) Mara assured Manning that no Giant would ever wear number 10 again.

Once Mara was finished, Manning walked up to the podium, placed a stack of papers on it, and began to speak in the mannerisms that have become all too familiar to the fans and everyone around him. He noted that he is blessed to have played his entire career as a Giant and that he now considers himself a New Yorker.

To the fans he said, “You are unique, but I love you for it.” Mara has offered Manning a position in the organization and Manning said he would be interested in exploring that possibility. He said the “future is bright” for young Daniel Jones and praised the aspects of his game that he noticed over the past year.

One of Manning’s qualities over the years has been his clutch gene. When asked about it, he spoke of it as if it came with his leadership. He said, about the game of football, “A player’s mental state is contagious.” He had to remain calm and could not panic for the sake of his teammates.

When Manning first arrived in New York, he was criticized for his lack of charisma and emotion. He mentioned that side of his personality today and said that it worked out for everyone.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer has said his goodbye to the game while riding out into the sunset.

Manning: “Wellington Mara used to say, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant.’ For me, it’s only a Giant.”