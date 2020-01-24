Several New York Giants will be free agents this offseason. The question remains, “Who should stay and who should walk?”

The New York Giants will look to build a roster in 2020 that will return the team to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 NFL season.

While the Giants will likely utilize the free-agent market and the draft for many of their major roster shakeups, they’ll also look to resign some of their internal free agents.

Which internal free agents should they bring back in 2020? This is the question of the day.

Quarterback Alex Tanney

Alex Tanney has spent each of the last two seasons as a backup to both Eli Manning and Daniel Jones. He only saw the field once as he took the Giants final snaps in their Dec. 15 win over Miami. It allowed Manning to receive a standing ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd.

While Tanney will never be the Giants starting quarterback, he has formed a relationship with Jones and is worth bringing back to be in the quarterbacks’ room during training camp.

Even if the Giants bring in competition, Tanney deserves a chance to fight for the backup role.

Verdict: bring back

Running Back Buck Allen

The Giants added running back Buck Allen midseason after Wayne Gallman went down with an injury.

With Saquon Barkley the starter, Allen only had 10 carries with the Giants for 36 yards and a touchdown. While he did not run the ball much, he was a contributor on special teams.

Allen is a low-cost option; thus, the Giants should consider bringing him back to let him fight for a special teams job and backup running back role in training camp.

Verdict: bring back

Wide Receiver Cody Latimer

When the Giants signed Cody Latimer to one-year deals in both 2018 and 2019, they hoped he’d tap the potential that made him a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Unfortunately, his numbers suggest he hasn’t unlocked that potential. Latimer played in 15 games in 2019, making 24 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

While he has made some pretty one-handed grabs and contributed some to the passing game, he has had two chances to make a case or staying with the team long term and hasn’t been able to run with it.

It’s time for the Giants to move on and give others a shot at the receiver position during training camp.

Verdict: let go

Wide Receiver Russell Shepard

After recording 188 receiving yards and grabbing two touchdowns for the Giants in 2018, the Giants resigned Russell Shepard to a one-year deal for 2019.

Shepard was held to just three games in his second year with New York due to a foot injury. In those three games, he made just three catches for 25 yards.

While he’s been a solid contributor on special teams and made some plays on offense when healthy, there’s no reason to bring Shepard back in 2020 with other young options available.

Verdict: let go

Wide Receiver Corey Coleman

Corey Coleman is a former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He spent two years with the Browns racking in 718 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

After being traded and then released by the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2018 season, Coleman was signed by the Giants on Oct. 19 of 2018. He finished the season with 71 receiving yards in eight games and took a kick return for 19 yards.

Coleman was on pace to be a member of the 2019 Giants but tore his ACL prior to the season. Having missed the entire year, the Giants haven’t gotten a chance to evaluate if Coleman can bring the potential that made him a first-round pick to New York or not.

Thus, the Giants should take a flyer and bring Coleman back in 2020 to at least fight for a job during training camp.

Verdict: bring back

Wide Receiver Cody Core

The Giants signed wide receiver, and special teams ace Cody Core after he was released by the Bengals after the conclusion of the preseason.

Core played on 62% of the Giants special teams snaps and played a few snaps at receiver where he made three catches for 28 yards.

There won’t be much of a market for Core come free agency, so he’ll likely be an affordable option for New York to bring back to compete for a job during training camp.

Verdict: bring back

Center Jon Halapio (RFA)

One of the Giants’ significant restricted free agents is center Jon Halapio. After missing nearly all of 2018 with a fractured leg, Halapio returned in 2019, where he made 15 starts for the Giants.

He allowed just one sack on the season and committed only one holding penalty as he proved to be one of New York’s most reliable offensive lineman.

Early this offseason, Halapio had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He is expected to be ready for training camp, and general manager Dave Gettleman already said the team will have interest in a reunion.

Offensive Tackle Mike Remmers

Thirty-year-old Mike Remmers signed a one-year deal with the Giants to be their starting right tackle in 2019.

In 14 starts with the Giants, Remmers struggled to allow five sacks and committing five penalties for 40 yards.

The Giants need to upgrade at the right tackle spot this offseason either through free agency or the draft. Thus, they should allow Remmers to walk.

Defensive End Leonard Williams

Perhaps the most controversial move made by Dave Gettleman in his time as Giants general manager has been trading two draft picks to the cross-town Jets for impending free agent Leonard Williams in the middle of a lost season.

The former first-rounder made just a half a sack in his time with the Jets and Giants combined in 2019 and recorded only two tackles for a loss (both with Giants).

Now, Gettleman and company have the hard decision whether to pay Williams or let him walk despite giving up a third and fifth-round pick.

Due to his lack of production and Giants’ need for a pass rusher, the wise move would be to own the mistake and let him walk while using that money by investing in a Yannick Ngakoue or Jadeveon Clowney.

EDGE Markus Golden

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Giants 2019 was the emergence of Markus Golden.

Golden recorded 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016, but two straight injury-riddled seasons forced him to sign a one-year prove-it contract with New York last offseason.

Prove it is exactly what Golden did as he recorded 10 sacks, made 27 quarterback hits, and returned a fumble 42-yards for a touchdown.

With a Giants team desperately trying to improve their pass rush, the Giants can’t afford to lose their best in-house option.

Verdict: bring back

Linebacker David Mayo

David Mayo had a breakout 2019 with the Giants.

Before coming to New York, Mayo never recorded more than 16 total tackles and played almost exclusively on special teams.

In 2019, he stepped up and played at the middle linebacker position and made 80 tackles for New York.

His production on both defense and special teams is something the Giants must bring back in 2020.

Verdict: bring back

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton

Antinoino Hamilton played in all 16 games for the Giants in 2019, appearing at both cornerback and on special teams.

He made 12 total tackles and defended four passes.

As a low-cost option, there’s no harm in allowing Hamilton to return and compete for a job during training camp.

verdict: bring back

Safety Micheal Thomas

Micheal Thomas is one of the NFL’s best special team players. Thomas was named a pro-bowler with the Giants in 2018 and, in 2019, had another great season on special teams and made some key plays on defense.

Thomas finished the season with 40 total tackles and grabbed two interceptions. He also emerged as a leader as he was named a team captain for the second straight season.

At the right price, Thomas’s leadership and elite special teams play is something New York should absolutely bring back.

Verdict: bring back

Long Snapper Zak DeOssie



With Eli Manning retired, Zak DeOssie is the last remaining player on the Giants roster on both the super bowl 42 and 46 championship teams.

He’s been a captain for nearly his entire Giant career and should not snap the ball to a punter or kicker on any team outside of the Giants.

Verdict: bring back

Kicker Aldrick Rosas (RFA)

Aldrick Rosas has been the Giants kicker for each of the past three seasons.

In 2017, he struggled mightily but earned a second chance at the job in 2018 and took advantage of it. He earned pro bowl honors after making 32-33 of his field-goal attempts and 31-32 of his extra points.

Twenty-nineteen was a different story as Rosas went just 12-17 on field goals and 35/39 on extra points.

The inconsistency is something the Giants cannot afford; thus, moving on is the best option.

Verdict: let go