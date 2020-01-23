The New York Islanders send defenseman Sebastian Aho to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, making the smart NHL All-Star break decision.

On Wednesday, the New York Islanders sent defenseman Sebastian Aho down to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The Islanders are off for the next 10 days during NHL All-Star break and bye week. They are hoping Aho will be able to get some more playing time with the Sound Tigers instead of not being in action for 10 days.

Aho has been a healthy scratch in the Islanders’ last 10 games, so it is even more important that he is able to see some action during this break. The Sound Tigers have games on Jan. 24, 25, and 31. Aho will also participate in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario this weekend. This is the third time Aho will compete in the event.

Aho was recalled by the Islanders for the first time this season on Jan. 3 as a result of defenseman Adam Pelech suffering a season-ending achilles injury.

Aho was selected by the Islanders in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in December of that year and has rotated between the AHL and NHL since.

Since Pelech is out for the year, Aho will almost certainly be recalled at the end of the break. That will mark his fourth call-up of the 2020 season.

He has had a very solid year in Bridgeport, notching 21 points in 36 games. The fact that he has not been given a chance to play thus far in 2020 has upset fans.

Since being drafted, Aho has played extremely well in the AHL. Even though he has never been one of the Islanders’ best prospects, he should be given a chance to show what he can do at a higher level, especially since he is probably going to be with the team for some time.