Joe Judge and the New York Giants are set to add another new member to their coaching staff. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the team is expected to hire Marc Colombo as their new offensive line coach.

The #Giants are expected to hire former #Cowboys O-line coach Marc Colombo for the same role on Joe Judge’s staff, source said. His familiarity with OC Jason Garrett helped, as did his work in Dallas last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2020

Colombo spent the last four seasons working under new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett with the Dallas Cowboys. From 2016-2017, Colombo served as assistant offensive line coach before his promotion to offensive line coach for 2018 and 2019.

In his time coaching in Dallas, the Cowboys had one of the NFL’s most feared offensive lines with players such as La’el Collins, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin leading the charge.

Before coaching, Colombo played offensive tackle for 10 seasons, including playing for Garrett with the Cowboys in 2010.

In addition to his time in Dallas, Colombo spent four years with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He finished his career after the 2011 season in Miami with the Dolphins.

With the expected hire of the 41-year old, the Giants’ offensive coaching staff is nearing completion. Garrett will run the offense with Tyke Tolbert returning as wide receivers coach and Burton Burns as running backs coach; and, of course, Colombo in charge of the offensive line.

New York is still in need of a tight ends coach as Lunda Wells took the Cowboys opening. The team has to still a few spots, but as a whole, the offensive staff is nearly set.

With Colombo reportedly coming on board, just two coaches, Tolbert and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, are internal hires.

Colombo will be tasked with fixing a Giants offensive line that has struggled since the franchise’s last Super Bowl championship eight years ago.