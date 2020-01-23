New York Giants QB Eli Manning’s retirement press conference is set for Friday afternoon and oddsmakers are having a little fun with the event.

Oddsmakers always have fun with retirement events. It’s the last shot to make money off of a player’s star.

New York Giants‘ legend Eli Manning is no exception to that world.

SportsBetting.ag has released a number of prop bets for Manning’s retirement press conference on Friday. They have bets for everything from the chance he cries to whether he’ll mention his brother or his father first.

It’s a silly and fun way to get fans invested in the last moment of Manning’s professional football career. It doesn’t hurt if the oddsmakers can make a quick buck off of No. 10’s final presser.

Here are the four prop bets that can be made on the event:

Will Eli Manning cry?

Yes +150

No -200

Who will Eli Manning mention first?

Peyton -120

Archie -120

Who will Eli Manning thank first?

Organization/Owner -150

New York +150

Fans +200

Family +500

Will Eli Manning mention Daniel Jones?

Yes -300

No +200

There’s just one more bet that fand can make, and it revolves around the most controversial part of Eli Manning’s retirement.

Will Eli Manning be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Yes -1500

No +700

This question has raged on for years now. Manning ranks in the upper echelon of passing leaders in NFL history, but those numbers are inflated.

Manning began playing just as passing was taking over the league. His per-pass numbers are very underwhelming for an elite player. His average QBR over the course of his career was 16th in the league. He was, by all means, a league-average quarterback for the majority of his career.

The thing that sets him apart is his two Super Bowl rings. Only time will tell if that’s enough to land him in the Hall of Fame.