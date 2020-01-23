Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia praises New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, revealing that he always saw the right potential.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia had nice words to say about newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. He mentioned that the vast majority of coaches only focus on the side of the ball that they specialize in, whether it’s offense or defense.

Judge is unique in that regard because of his ability to address all aspects of the game. According to him, Judge has a natural ability to command the room and get through to every single player that he is coaching, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

“He’s very much used to being front and center,” Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday during the Senior Bowl media day. “Commanding the room, and drawing their interest, respect, and getting guys to want to be better. When you see that, and you see his natural ability to do that in front of the room, it’s easy to say to yourself ‘this guy can handle coaching the entire team.’”

Patricia and Judge were a part of the New England Patriots coaching staff together from 2012 when Judge joined until 2017 when Patricia left. Patricia’s words should come as no surprise after all the praise that has come from many in the NFL, especially Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Giants’ fans have much to be hopeful for, especially when, arguably, the greatest coach in NFL history refers to their coach as one of the best he has ever been around. He noted that Judge understands the game very well and is an amazing teacher.

Judge was hired by the Giants on Jan. 8 to serve as Pat Shurmur’s successor. Last season, he was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Judge is quite young (38 years old) and is leading the way for the youth movement that is taking over the Giants’ coaching staff. Judge has completely revamped the coaching staff, and it looks as though the system will be much different in 2020 than in years past.

Because Judge is young and a great leader, according to his former coworkers, he should have no problem communicating and interacting with his players. Without even mentioning the technical aspects of his game, it should be expected that Judge will have a great relationship with all the players in his locker room.

This is extremely important since the Giants are a very young team who is going to need constant boosts of confidence in order to be successful.