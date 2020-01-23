After the Brooklyn Nets successfully challenged a Kyrie Irving strip of LeBron James, Irving started playfully taunting his old teammate.

Anytime Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play, it’s must-see television. The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to the Barclays Center on Thursday night and the stars showed out for the event.

Towards the end of the first half, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson challenged a foul called on Irving. The point guard was lobbying his coach to challenge the play and it paid off in the long run.

Kyrie Irving asked Kenny Atkinson to challenge his strip on LeBron James. It was overturned and Kyrie let LeBron hear about it #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/eId60oyoUq — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 24, 2020

Obviously, the taunting from Irving is playful. Although Irving forced his way out of Cleveland not so long ago, the former teammates appear to be on good terms once again. Irving’s reaction is like watching a kid win a game of one-on-one against his older brother. He has to give him a hard time.

The Nets and Lakers were off to the races as soon as the ref threw the ball for the opening tip. The gaudy halftime score of 75-70 was a pretty good indication of how fast each team was playing. The Nets are never shy about bombing threes and when the shots are falling, they can start to snowball.

Brooklyn converted on 10 of their 21 first-half attempts from deep, but the Lakers were even better. James and Kyle Kuzma chipped in with three apiece and the Lakers knocked down 11 of their 18 tries from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles is looking to leave the Big Apple with two wins in as many nights. The Lakers outlasted the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.