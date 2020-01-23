Kevin Durant got some shots up after the Brooklyn Nets’ practice on Wednesday, showcasing that smooth shooting form.

Kevin Durant was seen getting shots up Wednesday after the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice concluded, providing a little insight on where he’s at in the rehabilitation process.

Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News provided footage of Durant loosening up.

Kevin Durant got some shots up after Nets practice today. The Nets say they are in agreement that he will not return from his ruptured Achilles this season. pic.twitter.com/Azp1bD0YrG — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 22, 2020

Though a return is unlikely, in fact, the Nets have remained adamant Durant is to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season, it’s not from a lack of effort on his end.

Behind closed doors, Durant has been “working his tail off,” according to head coach Kenny Atkinson.

“He’s progressing. I know he’s working extremely hard,” Atkinson told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “We don’t want to bother him too much because he’s locked into his rehab. He’s a guy who likes to work in the shadows. He doesn’t want all the attention, but he’s working his tail off.

Obviously, with the addition of Kevin Durant into the rotation, the team’s dynamic on both ends drastically alters.

His resume speaks for itself: 10-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP, six-time All-NBA first team, amongst a bevy of other accolades. Last year for the Golden State Warriors, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

But until his return is officially scheduled, all fans can do is wait and hope for a full recovery.

The Brooklyn Nets (18-24) host the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday (35-9) night at 8:00 p.m. ET, looking to snap their current four-game losing streak.