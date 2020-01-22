The New York Rangers have assigned goaltender Igor Shesterkin and Phillip Di Giuseppe to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

The move comes at a time when the Rangers will have no games until Friday, Jan. 31 at the Garden against the Detroit Red Wings. The team has the NHL All-Star break this weekend and their mandated bye week.

The combination of these two events will keep the team from playing a regulation game for the next 10 days.

Shesterkin played in three games for the Blueshirts, compiling a 2-1 record. In his NHL debut, he defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. He played in the team’s next game, a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils that saw him make 46 saves.

His last game played on Sunday night, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, resulted in his first NHL loss, 2-1.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AHL announced on their Twitter account that Shesterkin would not be participating in their ALL-Star Classic, which is being held in Ontario, CA. this Sunday and Monday.

Di Giuseppe was called up by the Rangers on Jan. 12, but did not appear in any games this season for the Blueshirts. At Hartford, he has played in 39 games registering 11 goals with 22 points.