USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. would love to reunite with New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in the pros.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, one of the glaring holes in the New York Jets roster is at the wide receiver position. With Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa’s futures with the team uncertain, Gang Green may look to the draft to find a young option to rely on for years to come.

One of the potential prospects could be USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who played ball with Sam Darnold during his days as a Trojan.

This week, the receiver will take part in the Senior Bowl and provided his thoughts on possibly reuniting with his former quarterback in East Rutherford.

“That would be great,” Pittman said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Sammy D was like one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever played with. He’s just a straight gamer. He is a young quarterback that has 10-15 years left. That would be nice to have that run with him.”

Pittman and Darnold played with one another during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. In 2016, Pittman appeared in nine games for the Trojans, catching six balls for 82 yards. He again played in nine games the following season, racking up 404 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Darnold and the Jets are coming off another campaign in which they missed out on January (and thus February) football. Nonetheless, the second-year quarterback improved from his rookie year. The 22-year-old completed 61.9% of his throws for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 13 picks.