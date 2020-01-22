In an interview from the Senior Bowl Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun talked about potentially being drafted by the New York Giants.

The New York Giants scouts are flocking Mobile, Alabama ahead of the annual Senior Bowl.

One of the prospects that will be showcasing his talents in Mobile is Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. In an interview with Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the former Badger welcomed the idea of coming to New York and playing with college teammate and fellow linebacker Ryan Connelly.

“Yeah, that would be awesome,” Baun said of the idea of joining Connelly in New York. “I think if I go to a team with any other Wisconsin linebacker, it’s automatically going to help me pick up the defense. We have a strong bond, connection, being from essentially the same bloodline.”

Baun went onto praise Connelly’s rookie season that saw him earn a starting role before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

“He’s doing big things, just shows me a quarterback in high school can make an impact in the league on defense.”

Baun and Connelly played together at Wisconsin from 2015-2018.

With Connelly in the NFL, Baun dominated as a senior in 2019 as he recorded 75 total tackles with 19.5 coming for a loss and 12.5 being sacks to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Baun also returned an interception for a touchdown and forced two fumbles to help lead Wisconsin to a Big Ten West division championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

The Giants have a clear need for help at the outside linebacker position, and Baun could be a candidate to provide much-needed depth and production.

Baun is a projected to be a day two selection (second or third round), which could be perfect for a Giants team unlikely to land an edge rusher in the first round.