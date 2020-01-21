Southampton F.C. winger Josh Sims returns to the New York Red Bulls on loan until June 30. This is NYRB’s first major signing this offseason.

“I’d be lying if I say I don’t want to come back [to the New York Red Bulls],” Southampton F.C. winger Josh Sims told Dylan Butler of Pro Soccer USA in late October.

Sims would’ve been lying indeed.

According to Tom Bogert of MLS.com, three months after going back to England from his first loan spell with New York, the 22-year-old is set to return. He’s just waiting for his P-1 Visa for the move to be completed. The new loan will last until June 30 but there’s an option to renew it.

Sims only spent two months with RBNY last season. He played in eight matches and scored one goal, finding the net in the team’s 4-3 playoff loss to Philadelphia Union on Oct. 20, 2019.

Despite his brief stay with New York last season, the Englishman enjoyed the significant playing time he received.

“I’ve said I’ve enjoyed my time here […] this is probably the most experience I’ve gained so far in my career,” the winger said.

That’s why he agreed that his first stay with the Red Bulls wasn’t long enough.

“I enjoyed my time there last season, but felt it was cut short,” the midfielder told the club, “so I’m ready to start the season strongly and help push the team to improve on last season. I’m fit and ready to go.”

In his last appearance with RBNY versus Philadelphia in the playoffs, Sims left the game early because of a concussion. After returning to the Saints he only played in one game.

Regardless of his lack of playing time, other English teams were interested in him. According to Football Insider writer Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield Wednesday F.C. and Huddersfield Town A.F.C. were both interested in the winger.

The youngster chose to go back to the Red Bulls due to the pair’s natural connection.

“I felt New York was a good fit for me last season and that’s one of the reasons I’ve chose to come back, the boys, the staff, and everyone connected to the club made me feel welcome from the first minute and I can’t wait to see everyone again and rejoin the team,” Sims said.