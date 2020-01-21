Disgruntled New York Rangers center Lias Andersson skated with Division 2 club Kungälvs IK on Tuesday. What does that mean for his future?

New York Rangers center Lias Andersson hasn’t dressed for a hockey game since he left the AHL’s Hartford Wolf pack several weeks ago.

The saga between Andersson and the Rangers organization has been ongoing since the incident. The team suspended the center not long after his decision to bolt the Wolf Pack and the Rangers club. In response, Andersson has refused to speak directly with the team or their representatives.

Rangers president John Davidson has been advised to only speak with Andersson’s agent. Davidson doesn’t want to begin an investigation until he has directly spoken with the player.

Andersson has sighted “mental health” as the cause of his sudden leave from the team. His statement regarding his decision to leave, as reported by Alexander Olausson of Goteborgs-Posten, reads:

“There is a career that is more important – and it is friends, family and my health. In terms of hockey, we will see that in a few years, it may not be the smartest decision if I want to play in the NHL. But there is hockey in several places. Many people think it is a hockey decision that I have made, but it is for my health that I made this decision.”

On Tuesday, Andersson laced up his skates for the first time since returning to Sweeden. He skated with Swedish Division 2 club Kungalvs IK. The team plays in the fourth tier of Swedish Ice Hockey.

For the time being, Andersson will skate in what he considers a better environment in Sweden.