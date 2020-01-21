New York Jets stud safety Jamal Adams has never been shy about recruiting players. He’s now backing Dez Bryant’s comeback effort.

Jamal Adams isn’t shy on Twitter. He’s constantly looking to talk up players around the league. He’s the New York Jets’ No. 1 recruiter and now he has Dez Bryant in his crosshairs.

Bryant hasn’t played a snap since 2017. After his Cowboy’s career came to end, Bryant had a hard time finding any taker in free agency. It took until Week 9 of the 2018 season before he landed on the New Orleans Saints roster.

Before he could play a down for the Saints, Bryant tore his Achilles. He hasn’t found his way back onto a field since.

That hasn’t stopped the former All-Pro receiver from running his mouth.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

He’s got at least one supporter in Adams.

I’d take the field with you in a heartbeat. Not too many have that mindset that we talked about. We’re different. You’ll be back soon brotha. Keep going. Luv! @DezBryant — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 21, 2020

The Jets certainly need help at wide receiver. That said, Dez Bryant doesn’t make much sense for the team. He’s had issues with coaches and been a locker room headache before. It doesn’t make much sense to bring him onto this team. Even with their desperate need for a WR.

A torn Achilles is also a devastating injury for a WR. Look no further than Jets WR Demaryius Thomas for proof of that. Thomas went from an elite receiver to a has-been in a flash due to his torn Achilles.

The Jets should be focusing on adding young receivers who can help Sam Darnold now and in the future. Bryant doesn’t do that. He’d just be a stopgap, and a poor one, at that.

Look for the Jets to address WR through both free agency and the draft this offseason. Just not with Dez Bryant, no matter how much Jamal Adams wants him.