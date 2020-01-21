New York Giants head coach Joe Judge may bring three of his players from New England to East Rutherford in 2020.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has been given the keys to the iconic franchise in hopes he’ll be the man to bring winning back to the Big Apple.

It appears that when building his roster for 2020, Judge might bring some of his former players from New England to East Rutherford. Dan Duggan of The Athletic said on his podcast the Giants might target Devin McCourty, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy in free agency.

Duggan called the Giants’ potential interest in the New England trio something to “keep an eye on.”

McCourty is a 32-year-old safety with New York ties. The veteran was born in Nyack, New York, but attended high school in Montvale, New Jersey, and played his college football at Rutgers.

While he’s towards the end of his career, McCourty is still is an effective player who grabbed five interceptions and made 58 total tackles for the Patriots in 2019.

He is also a natural leader as he’s been a captain for New England and has guided their defense to three Super Bowl championships in his time in Foxborough.

Van Noy is a 28-year-old linebacker that has spent each of his first six years in the NFL with the Patriots. In that time, he has helped New England win two Super Bowls.

In 2019, Van Noy recorded 6.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recovered two fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Finally, Collins is a speedy linebacker who started his career in New England, where he helped the team win Super Bowl 49 in 2015 after being named second-team All-Pro.

Collins spent parts of three seasons in Cleveland with the Browns before returning to the Patriots in 2019, where he recorded seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

All of these players have experience winning and fit needs for the Giants. The question is, will these winners want to come to a young New York team where there may not be instant success?