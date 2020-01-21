The New York Giants will reportedly interview Marc Colombo for their currently vacant offensive line coach position.

Despite the fact that the New York Giants offensive line coach position is still unoccupied, the job is one of the more important ones within the organization. This group has struggled mightily the last two seasons. In 2018, Big Blue’s line finished 23rd in the league with 47 allowed sacks. They additionally tied for 19th this past season with 43 allowed sacks.

New York is in the process of filling it though and is considering numerous candidates. One of these individuals just so happens to be Marc Colombo, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2020

Colombo, 41, worked as the assistant offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2016-18. He then became the head O-line coach in 2018, continuing in that role through this past campaign. Both of his roles with Dallas were under former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

The veteran coach also spent time playing as an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears (2002-05), the Cowboys (2005-10), and the Miami Dolphins (2011).

Hal Hunter previously held the role of offensive line coach for the Giants from 2018-19 under former New York head coach Pat Shurmur. Newly-hired head coach Joe Judge decided not to retain Hunter, as the line has been one of the team’s low points.

Over the last few seasons, the Giants front office has made numerous moves to bolster the line. Dave Gettleman and his staff drafted guard Will Hernandez, re-signed center Jon Halapio, traded for guard Kevin Zeitler, and signed right tackle Mike Remmers. The moves haven’t exactly worked wonders for the Giants just yet.