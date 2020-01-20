Despite reported interest from multiple teams, the Brooklyn Nets should not entertain the idea of a Spencer Dinwiddie trade at the deadline.

It’s no surprise that a player putting up career numbers on a reasonable contract is garnering interest around the NBA. However, even though teams are reportedly intrigued in potentially acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Brooklyn Nets should not look to deal him this upcoming trade deadline.

For the season, Dinwiddie is averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 42.1/29.9/77.6 splits. With Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert both missing significant time earlier this season—25 games for LeVert, 26 for Irving—Dinwiddie took the reins and commanded the ship out of turbulent waters. His play has drawn NBA-wide acknowledgment, justifiably so.

If there is a move to make, wait for the summer

There are those who would want to act as the role of opportunists and “sell high” on Dinwiddie. To be frank, that reasoning makes sense. It totally does, but it isn’t the move to make right now. Until this upcoming summer when LeVert and Taurean Prince’s contracts kick in, Marks is logistically handicapped. If a transaction is made, it comes across for the sake of making one. Something that surprisingly happens frequently but it doesn’t justify its redundancy.

Dinwiddie—by himself—has elevated what would warrant a return, but in a package with those aforementioned players and draft capital, that return becomes much more appealing. You may be able to move Dinwiddie and capital for a tentpole star now, but does that move the needle enough? That’s debatable.

Irving has recently publicized his desire for “one or two more pieces,” to complement some of the talent already on the roster. If you wait until the summer, the value of a returning player significantly rises. Yes, this is about that proverbial “third star” to fit alongside Kevin Durant and Irving to push them to that next level. Again, by making a trade now, that’s a lot of harder to accomplish. Of course, Sean Marks is excellent at his job, but even he is a mere mortal.

Likewise, this team is in a playoff hunt—despite a grueling recent skid. Moving Dinwiddie, who’s arguably been your most durable and effective player (no injuries, All-Star-caliber play), doesn’t make that much sense when you’re minimizing the return due to logistical reasons.

These next 41 games are going to be telling. We’re likely to see who survives the summer and who doesn’t. Pulling the trigger on a move in the coming weeks seems premature. For the time being, Dinwiddie should remain safe. We can return to this topic when we’re drinking Corona’s (with the lime, of course, we’re not barbarians) in the final weeks of June.

Until then, the best course is for the Nets to ride it out with this corps and see what happens come playoff time.