Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis criticizes 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the midst of the NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers continued their magical season with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. They’ll now take on the Kansas City Chiefs, led by the ever so entertaining Patrick Mahomes, in Super Bowl 54.

In the midst of the win, 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman received some criticism from a former individual of the same position. Retired New York Jets corner Darrelle Revis took to Twitter to knock Sherman for the fact that he doesn’t travel with the opposing team’s top receiver. Revis additionally claims Sherman “hides” a cover-three zone.

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Once Sherman was off the field and had access to his phone (and thus his Twitter account), the longtime defensive back conjured up a few responses.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

And it’s “Accept”. Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Thereafter, Revis noted to Sherman what he did in year No. 9 in the league (2015). Nonetheless, Sherman wasn’t exactly buying into the hype and reiterated how he steps up in the big moments.

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

To top the argument off, Revis claimed he wasn’t “throwing shade” at Sherman, which garnered an additional response from the veteran.

Pound for pound…. lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Sherman racked up three total tackles and picked off a pass from Aaron Rodgers in the waning minutes of the victory. Thus far in this year’s postseason (two games), Sherman has combined for four tackles, two interceptions, and two passes defended. It’s his first playoff appearance since the 2016 season, a campaign in which he was still with the Seattle Seahawks.