Dan Graziano of ESPN is reporting that Dave DeGuglielmo will meet with the Giants for the team’s offensive line coach opening.

DeGuglielmo was the Miami Dolphins offensive line coach this past season. It was his second stint with Miami. He additionally held that position under Adam Gase in 2017.

In 2018, DeGuglielmo coached the Indianapolis Colts offensive line. It was a group that featured Anthony Castonzo and Quenton Nelson and was considered of the best in the NFL.

DeGuglielmo worked alongside Judge in New England in both 2014 and 2015, serving as their offensive line coach. He earned a ring for the Patriots’ Super Bowl 49 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 51-year-old has ties to the Giants as well, having spent five seasons as New York’s assistant offensive line and quality control coach from 2004-08. He was a part of Tom Coughlin‘s Super Bowl 42-winning staff when Big Blue knocked off the undefeated Patriots.

In addition to the Colts, Dolphins, Giants, and Patriots, DeGuglielmo has spent time with the Chargers and New York Jets. He’s also worked for Boston College, Boston University, the University of Connecticut and South Carolina at the collegiate level.

Clearly, DeGuglielmo is extremely experienced at coaching offensive linemen. This could be beneficial for a Giants group that’s finished in the bottom half of the league in allowed sacks the last two seasons.