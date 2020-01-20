Brooklyn Nets rookie forward Nic Claxton’s confidence is rising as he’s strung together two straight productive performances.

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton picked up right where he left off after Saturday’s loss to the Bucks.

In the game this past weekend, the rookie forward put up a career-high 14 points in 19 minutes. During the most recent defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, Claxton set a career-high in points once again. The 20-year-old ultimately finished with 15 in 17 minutes.

Claxton has shown that he can be an impactful asset on this struggling ballclub. These last two matchups have been nothing but great for him, being that both of them are assisting in the rise of his on-court comfort level.

Nic Claxton was a major bright spot for the Nets on Monday, scoring 15 pts w/ 4 rebs in 17 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/x3vieg6NnD — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 20, 2020

“It felt good. It’s a good confidence booster, just knowing I can go out there and produce for my team,” Claxton said of his back-to-back performances. “My name was called and I produced.”

Claxton is also grateful for the opportunity to be playing a significant number of minutes in these games, especially since Milwaukee and Philly are both strong teams. The Bucks and Sixers are in first and sixth place in the Eastern Conference, respectively.

“It’s big, especially Philly, they’re a solid team,” he said. “Milwaukee is a solid team. So me going out there and producing I think it’s just showing everybody, and me showing myself, that I can play at the highest level.”

Along with his 15 points, the first-year player racked up four rebounds and two assists. Overall, he shot 6-of-8 from the field.

With the 117-111 loss, the Nets have dropped to 18-24 on the year. They still sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.