Jarrett Allen comments on the Brooklyn Nets’ health-related issues that have slowed them down for much of this season.

If there’s one major issue the Brooklyn Nets have had to deal with this season, it’s their health. Injuries have sidelined starting guards Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert for 27 and 26 games, respectively. Garrett Temple missed three of the team’s last four games as well.

Brooklyn’s most recent loss came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. After the 117-111 defeat, center Jarrett Allen commented on the team’s inability to stay healthy when speaking to reporters.

“It’s tough. No disrespect to the guys that are out, you got to keep your body right,” Allen said. “But to the guys that are in almost every game, it’s like ‘alright, who do we have’ whether it’s going to be our coverage, [etc.]. But, for those who are sitting out, we need them in the future, and that’s why they’re sitting out now.”

Joe Harris, after missing the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, returned to the lineup against Philly. The veteran small forward put up 12 points and three rebounds through 33 minutes. Irving, on the other hand, sat out due to tightness in his right hamstring.

Allen finished with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds through 31 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

At 18-24, the Nets still sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Their next matchup will occur this Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is set to take place at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center.